Miley Cyrus Tweets And Deletes Ultimatum To Dad: 'Tell The Truth Or I Will'

Miley Cyrus allegedly tweeted a cryptic message to her over 12 million followers late Monday night.



She has since deleted the post and accompanying photo, but GossipCop captured it in time to take the below screenshot:

Here’s what Cyrus posted in the deleted tweet’s place:

Wtf? My twitter was just actin all types of cray! — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 25, 2013

Turns out the woman next to Miley in the above photo is Dylis Corman — her father Billy Ray Cyrus’ co-star in “Chicago” on Broadway.

Considering Miley’s mum, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce from Billy Ray nearly two weeks ago, the mystery tweet leaves a lot of questions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.