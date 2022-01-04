Miley Cyrus joked about her New Year’s Eve fashion mishap with a photo of her daring top that fell off mid-performance

Miley Cyrus performs with 24kGoldn in Florida on December 31, 2021. NBC/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus joked about her New Year’s Eve wardrobe malfunction in a new Instagram post.

She shared a photo of the silver outfit, and noted that her shirt “didn’t stay on very long.”

Cyrus also posted photos of other daring outfits she wore behind the scenes of her NBC special.

Miley Cyrus might have experienced a wardrobe malfunction during her latest performance, but she’s taking the mishap in stride.

The musician performed in Miami, Florida, on Friday night for a televised New Year’s Eve special she hosted with Pete Davidson.

As Insider’s Rebecca Harrington reported at the time, Cyrus was performing “Party in the USA” while wearing a silver outfit when her halter top seemingly snapped and fell off. She quickly caught the shirt, walked backstage, and changed into a red blazer — all while continuing her performance.

And days after the incident, the “Midnight Sky” musician still seems confident. She posted a picture of herself wearing the sparkling, two-piece set on Instagram and added the caption: “Get a good look at the top that didn’t stay on very long….. ????.”

The outfit, which had rips across the top and a matching miniskirt, was one of the numerous daring looks Cyrus wore throughout the performance.

She also wore a black minidress covered in gold chains, a fringe-covered jumpsuit, and a blue bralette worn underneath a short coat crafted from rainbow-colored feathers.

Cyrus paired the latter outfit with sparkling platform heels, diamond earrings, and a miniskirt made from pink lace.

Miley Cyrus in Florida for her New Year’s Eve party on December 31, 2021. NBC/Getty Images

Cyrus even wore some bold looks backstage, as she later revealed on Instagram.

“Styled by @noahcyrus ????,” the musician wrote alongside a picture of herself wearing a see-through mesh minidress.

