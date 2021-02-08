Miley Cyrus' fans loved that she wore a hot-pink foam finger at her Super Bowl performance

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV; @NFL/TikTok Miley Cyrus at the MTV VMAs in 2013; Cyrus performing at the pre-Super Bowl show on February 7.

Miley Cyrus performed live in Tampa, Florida, for NFL’s TikTok Tailgate ahead of Super Bowl LV.

At one point in the concert, Cyrus wore a hot-pink foam finger prop.

Some fans compared it to the foam finger she wore during her 2013 MTV VMAs performance.

Miley Cyrus performed live in Tampa, Florida, for NFL’s TikTok Tailgate ahead of Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

During her livestreamed concert, she welcomed ’80s music icons Joan Jett and Billy Idol onstage and performed a range of songs from her latest album “Plastic Hearts,” a remix of “Mickey” by Toni Basil, and several of her older hits, including “Party in the USA” and “Wrecking Ball.”

Cyrus arrived in a bedazzled cheerleader-inspired outfit and later changed into a sparkly football uniform. Some eagle-eyed fans picked up on another detail from her performance: a hot-pink foam finger prop.

@NFL/TikTok; Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV Miley Cyrus and Billy Idol at the pre-Super Bowl 2021 concert; Cyrus in 2013 at the MTV Video Music Awards.



Cyrus only wore the foam finger briefly while she performed alongside Idol, but some fans shared pictures of the moment on Twitter. One user compared Cyrus’ pink prop, which showed the “rock and roll” hand symbol, to the foam finger she wore during her 2013 MTV Video Music Awards performance.

“Evolution of Miley’s foam finger. I love her bye,” the user tweeted during the live concert.

Evolution of Miley’s foam finger. I love her bye @MileyCyrus pic.twitter.com/kZ1QDr4nWC — Serenity (@qu33nmileyy) February 7, 2021

Cyrus sparked criticism for her 2013 VMAs performance, where she stuck out her tongue while on stage and twerked against Robin Thicke during their performance.

As Insider’s Amanda Krause previously wrote, Cyrus’ dances from the VMAs that year have been considered examples of cultural appropriation, and the song she performed with Thicke that year, “Blurred Lines,” has separately been called controversial as it sparked a debate about sexual consent.

Another viewer of Cyrus’ pre-Super Bowl performance saw the singer’s different foam finger as a sign of her being “unapologetic.”

miley with the foam finger. we love an unapologetic queen. — Laura McGehee (@Laura_McGehee) February 7, 2021

Other fan accounts on Twitter shared another moment from Cyrus’ Super Bowl performance that seemed to evoke nostalgia.

At one point in the concert, Cyrus hopped on a motorcycle that was part of her set. She pulled a similar move on a suspended motorcycle during concerts around 2009 as part of her Wonder World Tour, according to MTV News.

some things never change MILEY CYRUS SUPER BOWL pic.twitter.com/sCG5gTypp3 — ???????????????????? (@prisonerbutera) February 7, 2021

Cyrus’ full Super Bowl performance was livestreamed Sunday on NFL’s TikTok page.



