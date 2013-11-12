US Censors Miley Cyrus Smoking Pot While Accepting MTV Europe Award

Miley Cyrus took advantage of it being legal to smoke pot in Amsterdam by lighting up a joint as she accepted an award for “Best Song” for “Wrecking Ball” at the MTV European Music Awards on Sunday.

“I couldn’t fit this award in my bag, but I did find this,” the singer joked as she pulled a lighter and joint out of her Chanel handbag.

The U.S. rebroadcast, however, edited it out when Cyrus lit up — instead the camera cuts to an ultra wide shot of the audience and comes back to her for an awkward good-bye.

“Had MTV opted to leave the smoking stunt by the 20-year-old Cyrus in, the network most certainly would’ve gotten into hot water with watchdogs and parents,” notes Deadline.

Miley, meanwhile, has simply responded:

sometimes in life you just gotta decide to not give AF

— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 11, 2013

