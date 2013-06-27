Miley Cyrus Says She Smokes As Much Weed As Snoop Dogg

Miley Cyrus was a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last night and the 20-year-old singer gave some great insight into her tight friendship with 41-year-old rapper, Snoop Dogg.



“We’re more alike than you would think,” Cyrus told Kimmel. “We’re very similar, he actually said that, too.”

When Kimmel mentioned that Snoop Dogg is usually “so high he doesn’t even know what his name is,” Cyrus replied “Me too, so that’s fine. We both are, that’s why we get along so well.”

Cyrus says the high-flying duo first met in the recording studio and then ending up doing a track together called “Ashtrays and Heartbreaks.”

As for whether Cyrus calls the rapper Snoop Dogg or his new nickname, Snoop Lion, the singer says simply: “I just call him Snoop”

Watch the candid interview clip below:

