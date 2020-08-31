Miley Cyrus wore a see-through dress covered in tiny mirrors at the MTV Video Music Awards

Vijat Mohindra/Getty Images Miley Cyrus walked the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in a daring dress.

Miley Cyrus arrived at the MTV Video Music Awards in a completely see-through dress.

The 27-year-old singer and actress walked the red carpet in a Mugler dress from the designer’s Fall 2020 collection.

Cyrus paired her dress with simple black sandals.

Miley Cyrus arrived at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards ready to turn heads.

The 27-year-old singer and actress walked the socially distanced red carpet in a completely see-through dress with reflective embellishments perfectly sewn on all over.

Vijat Mohindra/Getty Images Miley Cyrus at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

Cyrus’ dress was from Mugler’s Fall 2020 collection and was designed with matching gloves that featured black jewels. She wore black underwear underneath the daring dress, and completed the look with simple black sandals.

Vijat Mohindra/Getty Images Miley Cyrus posed with her tongue out at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Cyrus also wore gold hoop earrings and a nameplate necklace. She kept her makeup simple with cat-eye eyeliner and a bold red lip.

Vijat Mohindra/Getty Images Miley Cyrus had fun posing on the red carpet.

This isn’t the first time Cyrus has worn head-turning outfits at the MTV Video Music Awards. In 2015, Cyrus arrived for her hosting duties in a nearly-naked silver Versace suspender outfit and thigh-high boots.

C Flanigan/Getty Images Miley Cyrus at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

