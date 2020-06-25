Miley Cyrus says she's been sober for six months after vocal surgery that left her unable to speak for four weeks

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus said she is officially six months sober during an interview with Variety this week.

“The thing that I love about it is waking up 100%, 100% of the time,” Cyrus said. “I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.”

Cyrus said she decided to take up a “sober lifestyle” initially because of a vocal cord surgery that left her unable to speak for four weeks.

She decided to keep sober after doing some digging into her family’s mental health history and going to therapy.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Miley Cyrus revealed she has been sober for six months in an interview with Variety on Tuesday.

After a vocal cord surgery that left her unable to speak for four weeks, Cyrus decided to take up a sober lifestyle to “polish up” her craft.

“I had freaking four weeks where I wasn’t allowed to talk. I was so ripped writing on the whiteboard, yelling at everybody,” Cyrus said. “I had this one big bicep from just yelling at mum and still trying to do meetings. But it prepared me for the stillness and the quietness.”

After recovering from her surgery, she decided to keep sober after doing some research into her family. She told Variety she had inherited many of the feelings of abandonment from her mother, who has been adopted, and her father who “raised himself” after his parents divorced when he was three years old.

“I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges,” Cyrus said. “So just going through that and asking, ‘Why am I the way that I am?’ By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly.”

Cyrus is among a growing number of young people deciding to take up a sober lifestyle.

“It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of ‘you’re no fun,'” Cyrus said. “It’s like, ‘honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.’ The thing that I love about it is waking up 100%, 100% of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.”

This isn’t the first time Cyrus has openly spoken about giving up substances. In 2017, she told Billboard she had given up smoking weed for a period of time.

“This is crazy,” she told Billboard. “but I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks! I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open. And I was noticing, it’s not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp, because I know exactly where I want to be.”



Read More:



Demi Lovato said she asked for help before her relapse and near-fatal overdose, but her team called her ‘selfish’ and said she would ‘ruin things’

Brad Pitt said he was in Alcoholics Anonymous for a year and a half following his split from Angelina Jolie

Charlie Sheen says he decided to get sober the day after he was too drunk to drive his daughter to an appointment

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.