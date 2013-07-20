Miley Cyrus: 'I Feel Like A Straight Dude'

‘You don’t even know half of what I’ve been through,’ says Miley. ‘You think I’m crazy? You don’t know half of it.’

Miley Cyrus may be engaged (at last check) to actor Liam Hemsworth, but the 20-year-old says “I feel like a straight dude.”



“You don’t even know what I’m rocking under this skirt,” the singer joked to “Entertainment Tonight” when asked if she feels she has matured into a woman. “I feel like a straight man. I’m not even a dude, I’m a man.”

Acknowledging that she has changed a lot since her “Hannah Montana” days, Cyrus says, “I was always secretly kind of this person but I couldn’t fully break out because I have to show respect to the people who gave me my life.”

But, she says, “Once I left my show I didn’t want anyone around who was going to to tell me the way that I was going to do things. I wanted to go make mistakes, be who I was going to be, have no one that I have to answer to and then I can just go make my record.”

Cyrus adds that her new album is “Whatever I’m feeling. I’m a little bit schizo with my music.”

Whatever she’s doing, it worked. Cyrus’ latest video “We Can’t Stop” just beat Justin Bieber’s record for most views in 24 hours on YouTube.

But as for those who aren’t on board with Cyrus’ new sound and image, she says “Haters keep me motivated. People who are jealous and hate on me make me want to do even better.”

“There’s girls who just want to be famous. I’m not one of those girls,” adds Cyrus. “Because I work really hard to do what I do. Being famous seems like walking up and down L.A. hoping someone takes your picture.”

Watch Miley’s full interview with ET below:



