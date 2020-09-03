Miley Cyrus says her father Billy Ray is responsible for a head injury she suffered at 2 years old after he put her on a dirt bike

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Miley Cyrus at the Tom Ford runway show.

Miley Cyrus says her father Billy Ray Cyrus is responsible for a serious head injury she suffered as a young child, which she believes had a lasting effect on her personality.

“He had me in a baby backpack and I was on a dirt bike with my dad,” she explained during an interview on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “And he was riding, and a tree had fallen, and he ducked, I didn’t, and I hit my head on the tree. It was bad. So that’s what’s wrong. Everyone’s asked me that for years.”

Cyrus said that she doesn’t think her father can be prosecuted “because it’s a long enough time away,” but she did say that she and her therapist believe the incident had a lasting effect on her personality and the choices she has made as an adult.

“Maybe it knocked me into this identity or something,” she told Joe Rogan. “When I get really overwhelmed I also have a tendency when I know something’s really stupid, I just gotta try it, to know that it’s stupid, which makes it stupid, ’cause I already knew about it.

“Sometimes I’m like, is it better to know it’s dumb and do it? Or not know it’s dumb and do it? That’s the head injury.”

The former Disney Channel star also spoke to Joe Rogan about her newfound sobriety, which was largely influenced by expansive throat surgery she underwent last year to remove swelling from her vocal cords.

“I don’t smoke anymore, and I’m sober. I’ve been sober, pretty much the vocal surgery kind of did it for me because I just learned so much about the effects,” she said.

“I started touring at probably 12 or 13. The adrenaline that you have after a show, it’s not really the singing that affects your voice as much. It’s afterward, you’re totally on and it’s really hard to get that sleep. You stay up, talking all night. Later, the talking all night turned into smoking all night.”

You can watch the full interview with Joe Rogan down below:

Last weekend at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, the 27-year-old performed her new single “Midnight Sky” and surprised fans with a reference to her 2013 “Wrecking Ball” music video.

Nearing the end of her ’70s-inspired glam-rock performance, which was broadcast live from a remote location, Cyrus climbed onto a large disco ball calling back to her infamous music video.

