Miley Cyrus Reviewed The New iPhone Update, And She Is NOT Happy

Apple made its new operating system for iPads and iPhones available for download yesterday.

It’s called iOS 7. It’s got a new look. The icons are more abstract, and the colours are all brighter.

The best part is that it’s now much easier to turn off wi-fi and adjust the screen’s brightness. You don’t have to hunt and peck your way through the settings app.

One person who downloaded the new OS is Miley Cyrus, the pop star. Here is her review:

I hate the iPhone update.

— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) September 20, 2013

This is how it makes her feel?

