Miley Cyrus 'Rejoices' In Killing Disney's $1 Billion Star: Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus made Disney $1 billion since the launch of her TV show, Hannah Montana, in 2006. But the 17-year-old is saying goodbye the Disney Channel show to focus on her budding movie and music career by January 2011. In fact, she can’t wait to move on.



“I’m going to rejoice and be happy to finally not have to be … well, to not be somebody I’m not exactly,” Cyrus tells Parade. She says she’s sick of her character and being treated like a “doll” and a “product.”

At one time, Miley could have been considered one of Disney most important people — a media money machine.

But Disney Channel executives were reportedly looking to push her out before her controversies, including scandalous photo shoots and sexy stage shows, tainted the network. Miley was bound to grow out of her teeny bopper britches and move on to bigger things. And she can still star in Disney movies like recently released The Last Song to bring in more profits for the company.

Disney can now focus on their other budding star sweetheart: Selena Gomez, a brunette with international appeal on the network’s Wizards of Waverly Place.

