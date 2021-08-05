Miley Cyrus offered to educate DaBaby instead of cancelling him after homophobic comments

Miley Cyrus offered to educate DaBaby after the rapper’s homophobic remarks at a recent concert. James Devaney/GC Images/Rich Fury/Getty Images

DaBaby made homophobic comments during his set at the Rolling Loud 2021 Festival last week.

The rapper faced backlash but doubled down on his comments before eventually apologizing.

Celebrities including Elton John condemned DaBaby, but Miley Cyrus said she wants to educate him.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

DaBaby made homophobic comments at Rolling Loud 2021 festival in Miami last week, and while other celebrities have criticized the rapper, Miley Cyrus is taking a different approach.

In an Instagram post shared Wednesday, Cyrus wrote: “As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness. The internet can fuel a lot of hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture…but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication, & connection.”

She continued: “It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds. There’s no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress! Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn!”

Cyrus tagged DaBaby in the post’s caption, writing: “check your DMS – would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!”

Several celebrities applauded Cyrus’ rhetoric, with drag performer Gia Gunn writing “love conquers all.”

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

DaBaby made the remarks over the July 24 weekend, telling the crowd at Rolling Loud: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up.”

He continued: “Ladies, if your p—- smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d— in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

Both Madonna and Elton John were among the high-profile figures who released statements condemning DaBaby’s words. The rapper was later removed from the lineups of Lollapalooza, Governor’s Ball, and Day N Vegas.

DaBaby said that he “needed” education during the second apology statement he released on Monday morning.

“I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received,” he continued. “I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important.”

DaBaby previously tweeted an apology on July 27, but, while he said sorry for his remarks about AIDS/HIV, he stood by his remarks on the LGBTQ+ community, writing: “But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”

Before both apologies, he doubled down on his comments during a 19-part video on Instagram.