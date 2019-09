Miley Cyrus’ new music video for her song “Liberty Walk” is set to clips of Occupy protests from around the world.



“This is Dedicated to the thousands of people who are standing up for what they believe in.” – Miley Cyrus



This post originally appeared on BuzzFeed.

