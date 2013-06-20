Miley Cyrus Wants You To Know She's All Grown Up In Racy New Music Video

Miley Cyrus is twerking, skinny-dipping, kissing dolls, amputating fingers, dancing with taxidermied animals and more in her latest Diane Martel-directed music video for her latest single “We Can’t Stop.”



The video is a shocking departure from her “Hannah Montana” Disney days, but no surprise if you’ve been following the 20-year-old’s Twitter photos.

Cyrus’ lateste track is the first single off of her highly-anticipated new album, rumoured to be out later this year.

Watch the racy video below:

Hard to believe it was just four years ago she was still performing songs like “Ice Cream Freeze” as Hannah Montana in 2009. See how much Miley has changed:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.