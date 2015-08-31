Miley Cyrus kicked off the MTV VMAs in the most Miley Cyrus way possible

Miley Cyrus started the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in typical Miley fashion.
After entering the stage on a rainbow coloured slide, Miley jumped into her entertaining monologue.
“This is a show that hasn’t had a host in the last two years, a tradition they will probably return to after tonight’s show,” she remarked.
She then went into giving the audience a behind-the-scenes look into why her Instagram account is so outrageous as a video came on showing the talents behind her pics, played by comics Andy Samberg (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and Ike Barinholtz (“Neighbours”).
Cyrus’ opening concluded with her getting together with some interesting characters to do a selfie. Pretty much topping any selfie Ellen DeGeneres or anyone else has done on live TV.
She owned the night.
