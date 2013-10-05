Miley Cyrus Mocks Herself In The Promos For Tonight's 'SNL'

Miley Cyrus is taking a break from twerking and sticking her tongue out to host this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live.”

She’s also the musical performer.

In the below promos for tonight’s show, “SNL” cast member Taran Killam asks the pop star, “

Do you mind me asking why you’re always sticking out your tongue?”

“It’s how I smell,” Miley replies with a smile.

Looks like nothing is off limits. Watch the promos below:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8j9REzG5PZU

