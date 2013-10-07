Miley Cyrus Mocks Her VMA Performance On 'SNL'

Miley Cyrus opened her “Saturday Night Live” monologue by talking about her controversial MTV Video Music Awards performance.

“In case anyone’s concerned, there will be no twerking tonight,” she promised straight off the bat. “I used to think twerking was cool but then white people started doing it and now I think it’s kind of lame.”

Cyrus also said that she has officially killed her “Hannah Montana” character. Watch below:

In a later sketch, Cyrus (and her racy VMA performance) is blamed as the reason for the end of civilisation in a post-apocalyptic America set in 2045:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.