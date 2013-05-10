Miley Cyrus Crowned Maxim's Number 1 On Hot 100 List

‘It’s every woman’s fantasy to be told she’s No.1 on Maxim’s Hot 100!’

Miley Cyrus spilled the beans to her nearly 12 million Twitter followers on Friday that she was “so happy to be #1 on Maxims HOT 100!” along with the photo at right.



And now Maxim has confirmed that the 20-year-old former “Hannah Montana” star is at the top of this year’s list.

“It feels amazing to be No. 1,” Cyrus told Maxim, “especially because it was voted on by the fans. I have the best fans in the world!”

Cyrus added, “It’s every woman’s fantasy to be told she’s No.1 on Maxim’s Hot 100! So crazy!”

Rounding out the top five, in order, are Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Mila Kunis and Jennifer Lawrence.

To see who else made Maxim’s top 100 in 2013, click here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.