A Disturbing Photo Of Miley Cyrus Making Out With A Midget Dressed As A Baby

Miley Cyrus claims she is still engaged to Liam Hemsworth, but that didn’t stop the singer from making out with a midget dressed as a baby Wednesday night.

Cyrus went in for a sloppy smooch while partying at Beacher’s Madhouse — a Hollywood nightclub full of circus-like acts.

Perez Hilton snapped a pic of the hardcore make out session and posted it to his Twitter account, but it has since been removed.

Luckily, plenty of outlets were able to grab a screen shot of the frightening image:

The baby mask was made by Landon Meier, the same man who created the Walter White mask “Breaking Bad” actor Bryan Cranston wore around San Diego Comic-Con.

