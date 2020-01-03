Miley Cyrus commemorates both times she broke up with Liam Hemsworth in her decade-end video

Miley Cyrus/YouTubeLiam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus tied the knot in 2018, but he filed for divorce seven months later.
- Miley Cyrus recently shared a video to commemorate major events in the past 10 years of her life.
- The video includes her controversies and career milestones – as well as her engagement to Liam Hemsworth in 2012, their subsequent split, the couple’s 2018 wedding, and their second breakup earlier this year.
- The clips of Cyrus with her ex-husband include captions that clarify each development, like “August 2019: End of relationship with Liam Hemsworth” at the 9:15 mark.
- Fans in the comments section are applauding the “Slide Away” singer for including both the highs and the lows of her decade.
- Watch the video below.
