Miley Cyrus says she'll leave the country if Donald Trump is elected president

Miley Cyrus has a bad feeling about the 2016 election.

The pop singer known for “Wrecking Ball” has said she’s ready to leave the country if Donald Trump is elected as the next US president.

Cyrus recently posted various photos on her Instagram account showing her disgust toward the real-estate mogul and presidential hopeful.

She called Trump “a f—ing nightmare” in one photo.

Donald Trump is a fucking nightmare! A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 29, 2016 at 12:35pm PST



She also posted a photo of her crying in response to another photo of Trump posing with a hunter.

“That is a tear rolling down my cheek dripping off the end of my nose,” she said. “This makes me so unbelievable scared and sad, not only for our country but for animals that I love more than anything in this world.”

She ended her caption saying that she will move if he is elected.

“We’re all just f—ing jam between his rich arse toes!” she wrote. “Honestly f— this s— I am moving if this is my president! I don’t say things I don’t mean!”

And on a screenshot showing Trump leading the GOP in delegates, she said, “gonna vom / move out da country.” She also referenced her song “Party in the USA” with a hashtag saying it’s no longer a party in the USA.

gonna vom / move out da country. #aintapartyindausaanymo A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Mar 1, 2016 at 6:32pm PST



The singer has posted photos in support of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

My 2 favorite dudes! Heart melts! A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 28, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.