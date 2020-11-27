Miley Cyrus just dropped her new album 'Plastic Hearts' and fans think multiple songs reference her ex Liam Hemsworth

NBC / Getty Images Miley Cyrus released her seventh studio album, ‘Plastic Hearts.’ Above, Cyrus is seen performing on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’

Miley Cyrus released her 7th studio album on Friday, “Plastic Hearts.”

After its release, fans speculated that song including, “WTF Do I Know?”, “Angels Like You,” “Hate Me,” and “Never Be Me,” were directed at her ex Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus and Hemsworth dated on and off again for nearly a decade before marrying in December 2018. They split eight months later.

Miley Cyrus released her anticipated new album, “Plastic Hearts,” on Friday and fans are convinced at least three of the songs are directed towards the singer’s ex, Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus and Hemsworth dated on and off after meeting in 2009 on the set of their movie, “The Last Song.” They married in December 2018 before Hemsworth filed for divorce eight months later.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Cyrus and Hemsworth are seen in 2018.

From the moment Cyrus’ album began, fans were quick to think opening track “WTF Do I Know?” takes digs at Hemsworth because of the following lyrics:

Maybe getting married just to cause a distraction. Here to tell you something that you don’t know Am I wrong that I moved on and I And I don’t even miss you?

You want an apology? Not from me Had to leave you in your own misery.

ALBUM OPENER AND ITS A LIAM DRAG CAN YOU SEE THE SERVE??? #PLASTICHEARTS pic.twitter.com/oaF5j7bz16 — ???????????? ⛓ (@fentyhell) November 27, 2020

Liam after listening to the first song on Miley’s new album #PLASTICHEARTS pic.twitter.com/UjIFUVCdnO — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) November 27, 2020

WTF Do I Know. 10/10 Perfect album opener. Favorite lyric: You want an apology??? Not from me!!! Had to leave you in your misery, tell me am I wrong that I moved on and I don’t even miss you Pictured below is Miley with Liam ???? 10/10 #PLASTICHEARTS pic.twitter.com/vgfKX3V16J — dayra. (@vixennicks) November 27, 2020

track 1: wtf do i know miley went off with this one THE LYRICS DRAGGIN LIAM OMFG ! her voice sounds amazing and i love this song so much it'll be one of my favorites 10/10 — andrea (@tewsfaye) November 26, 2020

Liam Hemsworth leaving the Thanksgiving table after he listens to WTF do I know #PLASTICHEARTS

pic.twitter.com/85KbLe486n — ???????????????????????????????? (@mileycyrusvibez) November 27, 2020

Some fans noticed a parallel between lyrics in “WTF Do I Know?” and Cyrus’s 2017 track “I Would Die For You.”

In the latter, Cyrus sings “You are everything to me. And I, I would die for you,” lyrics which many believed were about Hemsworth when the two were together.

In “WTF Do I Know,” Cyrus sings: “Thought that it’d be you until I die. But I let go.”

Fans believe Cyrus makes digs on a few other tracks as well, including “Angels Like You” and “Never Be Me.”

On “Angels Like You,” Cyrus sings a somber melody that appears to be about a wedding and being unhappy because she knew the person she was with wasn’t right for her. She sings about being a free spirit who couldn’t be what someone needed her to be.

“I know that you’re wrong for me,” Cyrus sings. “Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave. I brought you down to your knees. ‘Cause they say that misery loves company.”

"flowers in hand, waiting for me…the more that you give, the less that I need everyone says i look happy…i brought you down to your knees cause they say that misery loves company" ES QUE HABLA DE SU MATRIMONIO CON LIAM NO PUEDO ESTOY DESTRUIDA #PLASTICHEARTS pic.twitter.com/8POoCCHRO0 — ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@milesholy) November 26, 2020

Angels Like You is definitely about Liam ????#PLASTICHEARTS — トリスタン⛓ (@TristanValle17) November 27, 2020

Liam must be crying rn when he ear Angels Like You. (Baby, angels like you can’t fly down hell with me) ???????? #PLASTICHEARTS #angelslikeyou pic.twitter.com/KRdgVOhQoN — Rez (@SmithRez) November 26, 2020

Another positive vibes only. Angels Like You truly might be the best ballad she’s ever made when factoring in the lyrics especially. the undertones of some of the lines being about Liam, not to mention the melodies are truly beautiful. Ballad Miley and cover Miley are top notch — Will Harmon (@willharmon8) November 27, 2020

“Never Be Me” is another beautiful ballad where Cyrus sings about how she can’t be tamed, even if she tries:

If you’re looking for stable that will never be me If you’re looking for faithful that will never be me. If you’re looking for someone to be all that you need. That will never be me. (Hard as I try).

we all know High and Never Be Me are about Liam… — sof (@caprisun_rising) November 27, 2020

In “Hate Me,” Cyrus ponders if a person who may still be upset with her would miss her and not hate her if she died:

I wonder what would happen if I die I hope all of my friends get drunk and high Would it be too hard to say goodbye? I hope that it’s enough to make you cry. Maybe that day you won’t hate me. Go ahead, you can say that I’ve changed. Just say it to my face.

9. hate me – 9/10 I really wonder if all of these songs are about liam cuz it feels very direct. anyways the lyrics are so relatable & heartbreaking, she’s really going personal w this album — ????????????????ᴮ (@yoncesavagew) November 26, 2020

So are Angels Like You and Hate Me about Liam Hemsworth? — Mehmet Anıl♦️Croft of Edenia♦️ (@WeAreCroft) November 27, 2020

