Miley Cyrus Worth More To Disney Than Bob Iger Is

Miley Cyrus rang up a surprising $34 million holiday weekend for Disney, pushing her lifetime box office gross to $521 million. Her show is consistently a winner for the Disney Channel and she sells music and DVDs at an alarming pace.



She’s also setting the media giant up for an entire generation of females who want to follow her, what she wears, and what she sells. And she does her part to keep the sturm-and-drang machine humming with questionable remarks and almost-tawdry photo shoots and outfits.

Is that enough to make her the most important person at Disney?

Well, she is bigger and more important than all four Desperate Housewives and the entire cast of Lost. Although one Hollywood insider tells us financially, she’s not as vital to the Disney’s future as its theme parks or the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise

Then again, she’s just one little girl.

Tell us where you think she fits in the Disney empire’s pecking order.

