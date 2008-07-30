Miley Cyrus: I'm Almost Done With Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus told E! Online that she wanted to make the upcoming third season of Hannah Montana her last. Almost 16, she most likely wants to do something where posing topless in Vanity Fair won’t nearly wreck her career.



But no sooner had the words escaped her mouth than Disney and Miley’s reps started panicking that they were about to lose their biggest hit, saying that nothing had been decided.

MTV News: Miley Cyrus might be getting ready to hang up her “Hannah Montana” wig for good. The singer/actress, 15, told E! Online that the third season might mark the show’s end. “We’re thinking this is our last season,” she said, explaining that she’s been working on the program longer than most people realise. Just 11 when it began, she will turn 16 in November and seems willing to quit while she’s ahead.

“I just think we did a lot of episodes,” she told E!. “We basically did two seasons in one last year. Usually people would do one season [and] that would be, like, 16 episodes, and we did almost 30 episodes! … It seems like it’s been on, like, longer.”

A representative for Disney was quick to respond to the news, saying, “Miley said it best when she said she’s delighted to be part of the Disney family. … We start production on the third season of ‘Hannah Montana’ on August 4 and have an option for a fourth season beyond that. We look forward to the ‘Hannah Montana’ feature film coming to a theatre near you in spring 2009.” A rep for Cyrus also chimed in, saying, “We do not know if this is the last season.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.