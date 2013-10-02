Miley Cyrus 'Twerk' Halloween Costumes Are Flying Off The Shelves

Here’s what Miley Cyrus Halloween costumes used to look like:

But thanks to Miley’s twerk-tastic MTV Video Music Awards performance, here’s what sites like Amazon are offering today:

It’s slated to be the most popular costume for Halloween later this month.

A leotard on eBay is selling for $US60.

More conservative costume buyers have the option to purchase this $US20 sweatshirt.

But nothing has gained popularity quite like this foam finger replica, available for $US15 on Amazon.

While there’s only a few fingers left (get ’em while they’re hot!), one person isn’t happy about all of the replicas.

The inventor of the foam finger, 59-year-old Steve Chmelar, told Fox News: “I would say that it certainly misrepresented its intent to encourage team support. She took an honorable icon that is seen in sporting venues everywhere and degraded it.”

If you feel ok degrading an honorable icon, you can round out your Miley Cyrus Halloween costume look with some white sneakers, a gold chain, and, of course, topknots.

