Miley Cyrus And SNL's Take On The Government Shutdown Is Disturbing And NSFW

Female pop music star Miley Cyrus hosted this season’s second episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

The sketch comedy show committed plenty of time to the government shutdown. But the one skit that’ll be most-remembered is the disturbing and non-sensical music video about the government shutdown starring Miley Cyrus as Michele Bachmann and Taran Killam as John Boehner.

Sadly, one could easily argue that the video isn’t as non-sensical as the fact that the government has been shut down because of Congress’ inability to negotiate a budget deal.

Watch here. Some images are disturbing and not safe for work:

