Miley Cyrus is being called out by fans for implying that sexuality is a choice after she said women 'don't have to be gay'

Libby Torres
Dia Dipasupil/Getty ImagesMiley Cyrus recently split from Liam Hemsworth.
  • The singer Miley Cyrus was criticised for saying people “don’t have to be gay,” seemingly implying that sexuality is a choice.
  • Cyrus made the controversial statement during an Instagram Live video with her new boyfriend, Cody Simpson.
  • “There are good men out there, guys, don’t give up,” Cyrus told viewers. “You don’t have to be gay. There are good people with dicks out there.”
  • “I always thought I had to be gay because I just thought, like, all guys were evil, but that’s not true,” she said. “There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks.”
  • People took issue with Cyrus’ implication that being gay was a choice and that only cis men have penises.
The “Wrecking Ball” singer Miley Cyrus was called out after she told her Instagram followers that they “don’t have to be gay.”

Cyrus was taking part in an Instagram Live video with her new boyfriend, Cody Simpson.


“There are good men out there, guys, don’t give up. You don’t have to be gay. There are good people with dicks out there. You’ve just got to find them. You’ve got to find a dick that’s not a dick,” the singer said, seemingly alluding to her recent split with Liam Hemsworth.

“I always thought I had to be gay because I just thought, like, all guys were evil, but that’s not true,” she said. “There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks.”

People quickly took issue with Cyrus’ implication that being gay is a choice.

Others accused her of being a transmisogynist, since she seemed to imply that only cis men have penises.

And some even called Cyrus a “queer baiter.”

Cyrus has spoken about her sexuality in the past, telling Elle magazine in July that she’s attracted to men and women but considered her relationship with Hemsworth a “hetero” marriage.

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women,” she said.


In 2015, Cyrus said she identified as pansexual.

During a 2016 interview with Variety, she said that her “eyes started opening in the fifth or sixth grade” but that she wasn’t sure what to call herself.

“My whole life, I didn’t understand my own gender and my own sexuality. I always hated the word ‘bisexual,’ because that’s even putting me in a box,” she said. “I don’t ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl.”

But she said she began to identify as pansexual as soon as she “figured out what it was.”

“Once I understood my gender more, which was unassigned, then I understood my sexuality more,” she told Variety. “I was like, ‘Oh – that’s why I don’t feel straight and I don’t feel gay. It’s because I’m not.'”

Representatives for Cyrus didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

