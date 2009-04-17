Miley Cyrus Fails To Improve "American Idol" Ratings

Last night’s historic American Idol (the judges finally used their save) also featured a performance from Miley Cyrus, but it only attracted 23.5 million viewers. What? That’s all?

To be fair, those are just the early numbers, so the ratings should be slightly higher when the national ratings come in. But still, that’s the same as the number of people who watched last week’s results show when digital-download champ Flo Rida took the stage. While viewers couldn’t have anticipated that this would be the night the judges would use their one-time save, Miley’s appearance wasn’t enough to snag a few more viewers?

If so, this is a rare miss for Disney’s tween queen, and it means we’ve found the one thing she can’t sell: American Idol.

