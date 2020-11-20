Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa get extremely close to making out in the new music video for 'Prisoner'

Callie Ahlgrim
Miley Cyrus/YouTubeDua Lipa and Miley Cyrus in the music video for ‘Prisoner.’
  • Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa released a music video for their new collaboration, “Prisoners,” on Thursday.
  • The pair were spotted filming at New York City’s Double Down Saloon in early October.
  • The video features the two singers rocking out and romping around in a camper van before they perform together at a bar.
  • At one point, Lipa licks Cyrus’ face, while Cyrus pours maraschino cherry juice onto her chest.
  • The video ends with a title card that reads: “IN LOVING MEMORY OF ALL MY EXES, EAT S—.”
  • “Prisoner” will hit streaming services at midnight on Friday. It’s the second lead single from Cyrus’ forthcoming album, “Plastic Hearts,” which drops on November 27.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.