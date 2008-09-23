Miley Cyrus Denies She's Trying To Get Fired From Hannah Montana

Today Miley Cyrus denied reports on the oh-so-reliable TMZ that she’s trying to get fired from her Disney Channel series Hannah Montana.



However her statement doesn’t shoot down more general rumours that she’s done with the series, which began circulating in July. At the time, she said she thought the upcoming season of her show would be its last, and she hasn’t rescinded that statement.

MTV News: Miley Cyrus is shooting down reports that popped up on TMZ this weekend that the teen star has bragged that she will get fired from her hit Disney Channel series, “Hannah Montana.”

“I am fully committed to ‘Hannah Montana,’ ” she told People magazine Monday (September 22). “It’s what gave me this amazing opportunity to reach out to so many people. I couldn’t do it alone. We have an amazing cast that is so supportive, including my dad who has been there for me every step of the way.”

Meanwhile, a Disney rep said that any talk of on-set battles is “just gossip.” Miley added: “I’m really excited about our new season. We are making great new episodes that I can’t wait for our fans to see.”

Furthermore, the vague comments by a Disney rep below don’t do much to indicate there’s a fourth season of Hannah Montana in the works.

A representative for Disney was quick to respond to the news, saying, “Miley said it best when she said she’s delighted to be part of the Disney family. … We look forward to the ‘Hannah Montana’ feature film coming to a theatre near you in spring 2009.”

