IT'S ALL OVER: Miley Cyrus Has Made An Occupy Wall Street Music Video

Former Disney teen princess Miley Cyrus has dedicated her latest music video to the Occupy Wall Street movement. [via LA Times]



The pop star’s latest hit called “It’s A Liberty Walk” features images of the Occupy movements from different cities and college campuses nationwide. The images in the video show police brutality, pepper spraying and massive marches.

Check out the video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.