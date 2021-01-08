Miley Cyrus says she decorates her Los Angeles home with sex toys

Leon Neal/Getty Images Miley Cyrus said she uses sex toys to decorate her Los Angeles mansion.

“Sex and interior design go hand in hand,” Cyrus said.

The 28-year-old singer bought her home in Hidden Hills, a Los Angeles suburb, for $US4.95 million in July.

Miley Cyrus decorated her home with some unexpected decor.

The “Plastic Hearts” singer previously mentioned her penchant for displaying sex toys in an August appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“I’ll buy a dildo, and [for] more than â€¦ its operation â€” I don’t really wanna get in there with it because I love the way it looks on my table,” she said, according to Page Six. “I like vibrators, but I mostly like aesthetic.”

Cyrus bought her current Hidden Hills home last year

Mike Coppola /Getty Images Cyrus bought her Hidden Hills mansion in July.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Cyrus purchased a home in Hidden Hills, a suburb of Los Angeles, for more than $US4.95 million in July. The home was previously owned by Steven Baio, the brother of actor Scott Baio.

Originally built in 1957, according to the Times, Cyrus’ property was recently renovated to include a host of modern and luxurious amenities, including a home theatre with a snack bar.

Prior to her Hidden Hills mansion, the singer lived with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in Malibu before their home was destroyed in the 2018 Woolsey Fire.

The couple, who met on the set of “The Last Song” in 2009, separated in August 2019 after being married for nine months. Since then, she’s been linked to Kaitlynn Carter and singer Cody Simpson.

Beyond home decor, Cyrus also dished out dating advice in her interview with Barstool Sports

“The only time that I ever felt like I was acting in my personal life is in relationships that were no longer working for me,” she said.

“I just encourage people to be logical â€” don’t drown in emotion, make your f—— list, look at what somebody is contributing and what someone is subtracting from your life, and then make an executive decision,” Cyrus added. “If you’re not happy, get the f— out.”

