25 of the most daring looks Miley Cyrus has ever worn

About seven months later, Cyrus attended a “VH1 Divas” event wearing a long-sleeved dress covered in cutouts.

The form-fitting dress had a high neckline, long sleeves, and a straight, calf-length skirt. The garment was especially unique thanks to diamond-shaped cutouts on each side that extended from her chest to her legs.

Cyrus completed the look with black pumps, matching nail polish, and short, spiked hair.