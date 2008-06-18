Miley Cyrus's Dad: How I Let Vanity Fair Wreck My Daughter's Career

Shortly after Miley Cyrus’ infamous Vanity Fair pics hit the Web, the mag defended its work by claiming, “Miley’s parents and/or minders were on the set all day. Since the photo was taken digitally, they saw it on the shoot and everyone thought it was a beautiful and natural portrait of Miley.” Now, Miley’s dad’s singing a different tune…



Fox News: Miley Cyrus’ father Billy Ray Cyrus didn’t know Vanity Fair was going to “strip down” his daughter for the controversial June issue photo shoot, he told the “Today” show on Tuesday.

“I didn’t know they were going to strip her down and wrap her in a blanket,” Cyrus, promoting his NBC show “Nashville Star,” said.

Of the seemingly topless shot of his 15-year-old superstar daughter, the country singer said, “I was surprised when I saw it … but, hey, that’s life. Stuff happens.”

More on foxnews.com>

