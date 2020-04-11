Miley Cyrus was Cody Simpson's childhood crush, and now they're dating. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

Cody Simpson/Instagram Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson began their relationship as friends.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson began dating in October 2019, however they have been close friends for years.

While the duo has spent less than six months together, they have drawn widespread attention for their PDA-filled social media posts.

From getting matching tattoos to attending family members’ weddings together, Cyrus and Simpson have shown few signs of slowing down.

Following Miley Cyrus‘ divorce from Liam Hemsworth and split from Kaitlynn Carter, the “Slide Away” singer began spending time with Australian musician Cody Simpson.

While their hot-and-heavy relationship seemingly appeared out of nowhere, the two musicians have been friends for years. And despite being together for less than a year, they have already gotten matching tattoos and have packed their Instagram feeds with PDA-filled photos.

Here’s everything we know about Cyrus and Simpson’s relationship.

February 21, 2012: Simpson revealed that Cyrus was his childhood celebrity crush.

Fuse/YouTube; Amy Graves/WireImage Cody Simpson said Miley Cyrus was his childhood celebrity crush.

“Miley Cyrus has always been my childhood celebrity crush. I knew all the words to her songs. I’m not going to lie. I’m not ashamed about it at all,” he said during an interview with Fuse.

He continued, “I was a big Miley Cyrus fan. I think she will be forever the most dateable Disney star.”

February 4, 2015: Cyrus designed the cover art for Simpson’s song “Flower.”

Cody Simpson/YouTube Cody Simpson appeared in his own video for ‘Flower.’

In a Rolling Stone article, Cyrus said that Simpson contacted her to create art for his song “Flower.” The cover shows one white flower against a black backdrop.

“[I was] just trying to do something simple for him,” she said, adding, “I just wanted something where people didn’t have a stereotypical idea of what he was and could just look at the song for what it is, because it’s a f—ing epic song.”

She also gushed about him in the interview, saying, “He’s a super f—ing cool guy and an epic guitar player and singer.”

July 21, 2015: The musician called Cyrus “the coolest girl I’ve ever met here in LA.”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Cody Simpson is originally from Australia.

“We get along super well. She’s the chillest – she’s the coolest girl I’ve ever met here in LA. She doesn’t have insecurities or stuff like that. She just rolls around riding a three-wheeler motor bike. She’s so sick,” he said during an interview on the Zach Sang show.

When asked what he’s learned from the former Disney Channel star, he said, “It’s cool to see her have such a relaxed approach and that inspires me to not care as much. “

December 7, 2015: Simpson told GQ Australia that Cyrus is one of his “best friends.”

Cody Simpson/Instagram Cody Simpson talked about Miley Cyrus in an interview with GQ Australia.

During the interview, the singer credited his family for keeping him grounded and also mentioned Cyrus’s role in his climb to fame.

“Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff – trying to escape your childhood. She’s super open-minded and I’m working on becoming more like that,” Simpson said.

December 18, 2015: Simpson wore a shirt with Cyrus’ face on it.

Cody Simpson/Instagram Cody Simpson shared a photo of himself wearing a t-shirt with Miley Cyrus’ face on it.

He shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, “Haha it’s so lit @mileycyrus see ya tomorrow boys are cruising!”

Although he didn’t share any photos from the next day, Cyrus did end her Milky Milky Milk Tour at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles on December 19. It’s unconfirmed whether or not Simpson saw her then.

October 4, 2019: TMZ published a video of the musicians kissing, and Cyrus seemingly confirmed that they were seeing each other.

@mileycyrus/Instagram Miley Cyrus shared a photo of Cody Simpson on her Instagram.

After her splits from husband Liam Hemsworth and reality star Kaitlynn Carter, Cyrus was spotted with her longtime friend Simpson. In the video, Cyrus leans over and kisses Simpson on the lips at Backyard Bowls in Los Angeles.

Following backlash and public scrutiny for moving on so quickly after her past breakups, Cyrus defended herself on Twitter.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning,” she said, adding, “But I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality.”

She also posted photos of Simpson on her Instagram story, seemingly confirming that she was seeing him. One of the photos was a screenshot of TMZ’s video, on which Cyrus wrote, “Can a girl not get a f—ing acai bowl and a morning makeout session in peace ?!?!”

Cyrus also shared a black and white photo of Simpson and wrote, “22, Australian (my type), Abs, Hot Girl Fall,” adding check-mark emojis after each line.

October 6, 2019: Simpson called Cyrus his “baby” on his Instagram story.

Cody Simpson/Instagram Cody Simpson shared a photo with Miley Cyrus on Instagram.

He’s seen kissing Cyrus in the black and white photo, and her arm is wrapped around his neck.

October 7, 2019: Simpson wrote a poem about “making love,” and fans speculated that it’s about Cyrus.

Cody Simpson/Instagram; Miley Cyrus/Instagram Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus have been dating since 2019.

The Australian singer is the author of “Prince Neptune,” his debut poetry collection.

He shared words to his since-deleted poetry account’s Instagram story that read, “the moon’s souvenir, the boulevardier, a ballerina on the promenade, we open our curtains to the domesticated world for a natural hour, spinning Elvis records and making love in the soft jewelled morning.”

After reading the poem, fans speculated that the entry was inspired by Cyrus.

October 8, 2019: Justin Bieber invited Simpson and Cyrus on a double date with him and Hailey Bieber.

Gotham/GC Images, Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images, and Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Justin Bieber asked Simpson and Cyrus to go out with him and Hailey Bieber.

Simpson shared a topless photo to his Instagram, and the “Yummy” singer commented, “Ur body is a wonderland” and added, “Double date?”

The “Home to Mama” singer replied, “text me.”

October 9, 2020: Cyrus was hospitalized for tonsillitis, and Simpson visited her with roses and his guitar.

@mileycyrus/Instagram Miley Cyrus was hospitalized, and Cody Simpson visited her.

Shortly after they began dating, Cyrus was hospitalized for tonsillitis. In a series of photos on her Instagram story, she showed Simpson standing at her bedside holding a guitar and roses.

The “Can’t Be Tamed” singer also posted a video of Simpson serenading her.

She wrote, “this sweeeeeet guy came to visit at the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he just wrote for me,” adding a black heart emoji.

Cyrus continued, “It’s too special to only be heard in full by my ears so I am currently pressuring him to DROP IT next week… & it’s working.”

October 12, 2019: Simpson’s sister Alli confirmed that the couple is “very happy and very in love”

Alli Simpson/Instagram Alli Simpson spoke to the Daily Mail about her brother’s relationship with Cyrus.

Alli confirmed her older brother’s relationship with Cyrus while speaking to the Daily Mail.

“It seems like they’re very happy and very in love,” she said, adding, “Miley is posting a lot [on social media] and so is Cody so it seems serious.”

October 12, 2019: Simpson said that his relationship with Cyrus isn’t a “really crazy sudden thing.”

Cody Simpson/Instagram Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been together since 2019.

“I’m very happy. We are very, very happy,” he said at the Tiffany & Co. Mens Launch in Los Angeles. He continued, “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well.”

The singer went on to talk about the healthy nature of their relationship.

“We just have a ball, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?” he said.

“The reason why it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we’ve been friends for so long,” he added, explaining that they “found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it’s good.”

October 14, 2019: The couple played around with the “Joker” filter on Instagram.

Cody Simpson/Instagram Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus wore the ‘Joker’ filter on Instagram.

Simpson and Cyrus cuddled in bed together and took a video with the “Joker” filter on their faces. After looking directly at the camera, they proceeded to touch tongues.

October 15, 2019: Cyrus and Simpson got inked together.

Miley Cyrus/Instagram; Cody Simpson/Instagram Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson went to get tattoos together.

Both Cyrus and Simpson debuted their new tattoos, which were done by Nico Bassill. The “We Can’t Stop” singer opted for a rock ‘n’ roll heart on her arm, and Simpson chose a skull on his chest.

October 16, 2019: Simpson shared a photo of his “move in day,” leaving fans wondering if he was going to live with Cyrus.

Cody Simpson/Instagram Cody Simpson shared a photo that said, ‘move in day.’

Simpson posted the selfie of himself to his Instagram story. While many speculated that he may be moving in with Cyrus, neither party confirmed that they were officially living together.

October 18, 2019: Simpson dropped a single titled “Golden Thing” and used a photo of Cyrus as the cover art.

Cody Simpson/Instagram Cody Simpson used a photo of Miley Cyrus for the cover of his single.

In the song, the musician sings, “Crystal dream / Cali queen / Radiant hand / Vibrant sand / I’m shot / It’s a golden thing she’s got.”

Simpson wrote and played the song for Cyrus while she was in the hospital, according to People. He added that she encouraged him to release it to a wider audience.

“She was like, ‘If you don’t put this s— out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this s— myself,'” he told People.

October 21, 2019: Cyrus received backlash for comments she made during their Instagram livestream.

@codysimpson/Instagram Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus posed for a photo on Instagram.

The couple continued their streak of PDA-filled posts on social media, and Cyrus shared a photo of herself with her hand reaching down Simpson’s pants. The photo has since been deleted.

Simpson and Cyrus also did an Instagram livestream, during which Cyrus said, “There are good men out there guys, don’t give up. You don’t have to be gay. There are good people with dicks out there, you just gotta find them. You gotta find a dick that’s not a dick, you know what I mean?”

The singer immediately received backlash for her comments, which implied that sexuality is a choice.

She tweeted an apology that said, “I was talking s— about sucky guys, but let me be clear: YOU don’t CHOOSE your sexuality. You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of. Happy Monday!”

October 21, 2019: Cyrus wore a ring with Simpson’s initials on it.

Miley Cyrus/Instagram Miley Cyrus wore a ring with Cody Simpson’s initials on it.

The singer posted an Instagram selfie of herself captioned, “New. Life. Who. Dis.”

The same day, Cort Jewellery reposted Cyrus’ photo and wrote, “When you wake up and freak out to see @mileycyrus wearing the custom ring you made @codysimpson.”

October 22, 2019: Lindsay Lohan, whose sister used to date Simpson, weighed in on the relationship.

Cody Simpson/Instagram; KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx Cody Simpson dated Lindsay Lohan’s sister.

Lindsay and Simpson have a history beyond his relationship with her sister. She was a judge on Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” which Simpson won.

In a since-deleted Instagram photo of Simpson and Aliana Lohan, Lindsay wrote, “When you realise you failed. And you settle for less @codysimpson. Family is everything you won the masked singer but you lost on your future.

October 26, 2019: TMZ shared a photo of Cyrus and Simpson making out in a restaurant.

Kevin Mazur/Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

The couple was photographed standing up and kissing in the middle of Casa Vega in California. TMZ also shared a picture of Cyrus and Simpson with a group at Universal Studios.

November 1, 2019: They dressed up as Billy Idol and his former flame, Perri Liste.

Miley Cyrus/Instagram Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus dressed up for Halloween.

Simpson and Cyrus showed off their Halloween costumes in an Instagram video. Cyrus wrote, “My Idol” and added a black heart emoji.

November 3, 2019: Cyrus brought Simpson to her brother’s wedding in Tennessee.

Miley Cyrus/Instagram Miley Cyrus visited Tennessee for her brother’s wedding.

Her younger brother Braison married Stella McBride in Tennessee.

Although the photos have since been deleted, Cyrus shared a series of Instagram pictures from the wedding and wrote, “My baby brother got married on the most stunning sunny Tennessee day standing on top of the same hills where we grew up playin…. I love you Braison. So happy for you & Stella.”

November 18, 2019: People speculated that the couple had broken up, but Simpson dispelled doubts by revealing Cyrus as his phone background.

Cody Simpson/Instagram Cody Simpson set his phone background as a young picture of Miley Cyrus.

Multiple tabloids reported that the couple had parted ways, but Simpson shared an Instagram story showing that his phone background was a picture of young Cyrus smiling.

November 23, 2019: Simpson wished Cyrus a happy birthday over Instagram.

Cody Simpson/Instagram Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been dating since 2019.

He wrote, “Happy birthday baby. Thanks for being you” and shared a black and white video of the couple laughing together.

December 6, 2019: He hinted that the couple may collaborate on music in the future.

Cody Simpson/Instagram; Miley Cyrus/Instagram Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus have been dating since October 2019.

When he was asked whether or not he’d like to make music with Cyrus while attending the 2019 GQ Men of the Year party, he said, “Yeah definitely. We’re looking at it.”

The musician added, “We are getting all the songs down and then seeing who would make sense for what. It’s going to be cool. It’s going to be pretty much a rock album. A lot of guitar.”

December 22, 2019: After Simpson was seen with Playmate Jordy Murray, fans speculated that he was cheating on Cyrus.

Cody Simpson/Instagram; Miley Cyrus/Instagram Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus have been longtime friends.

The Australian musician was spotted with Murray in New York City around the same time that Cyrus posted a clip of “Sad Christmas Song,” and fans wondered if the couple was ending their relationship.

“A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like s— cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved,” she wrote.

December 23, 2019: Although people speculated that Simpson cheated on Cyrus during a night out, he denied involvement with other women.

Miley Cyrus/Instagram; Cody Simpson/Instagram Miley Cyrus has been with Cody Simpson since October 2019.

A source told E! News they spotted Cody “dancing behind the DJ booth at Little Sister with a group of girls,” during which one of the women “kissed him on the lips.”

However, Simpson’s agent released a statement to E! News denying the claims.

“There is absolutely no truth to this story. Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period,” his agent said.

December 25, 2019: The couple was seemingly still together, and Simpson shared a video of himself trying to kiss Cyrus.

Cody Simpson/Instagram Cody Simpson tried to kiss Miley Cyrus in an Instagram video.

Following the breakup rumours, Simpson shared a video of Cyrus leaning away from him as he tries to kiss her. He eventually leans back in his chair and sips a cup of tea.

January 11, 2020: Cyrus wished Simpson a happy 23rd birthday and bought him a personalised gift.

Miley Cyrus/Instagram Miley Cyrus shared a photo of Cody Simpson on his birthday.

“Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world @codysimpson,” she wrote with skeleton emojis. She added, “I love you and our pirate life!”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer also shared a photo of the couple in face masks and wrote, “Happy birthday to my favourite human to get weird with on the entire earth.”

Cyrus also bought him a personalised vintage doctor’s bag with “Prince Neptune,” the name of his poetry collection, written on it.

January 15, 2020: Cyrus shared a photo of the couple working out.

Miley Cyrus/Instagram Miley Cyrus snapped a picture of her and Cody Simpson exercising.

“We have a different idea of ‘werking out,'” Cyrus wrote on a photo of her laying on a table while Simpson exercises in the background.

January 21, 2020: Simpson said that he isn’t quite ready to start a family with Cyrus.

Cody Simpson/Instagram Cody Simpson is a musician.

During an episode of “The Kyle and Jackie O Show,” Simpson spoke about his relationship with Cyrus.

“Yeah, it’s great. We’re amazing. No complaints,” he said.

When he was asked about whether or not they were considering having children anytime soon, Simpson replied, “None yet, mate,” adding, “I’m cautious. I’m a careful guy.”

February 2, 2020: Cyrus gave Simpson a haircut while wearing lingerie.

Cody Simpson/Instagram Miley Cyrus gave Cody Simpson a haircut.

“Superbowl supercuts,” Simpson captioned the Instagram photo.

February 29, 2020: Simpson said he’d like to raise his children in Australia.

Cody Simpson/Instagram Cody Simpson is originally from Australia.

He told The Sunday Telegraph, “I would like to return back in Australia for sure,” adding, “I miss Australia a lot. I would like to come back more. I will always have a home base in LA, but Australia will always be No. 1.”

When he was asked if he’d like to raise his children in his home country, he replied, “Absolutely, yes.”

March 2, 2020: Simpson joked about speculations that Cyrus was pregnant.

Cody Simpson/Instagram Cody Simpson lives in Los Angeles.

During his appearance on “Today Australia,” Simpson was asked whether there was any truth to reports that he and Cyrus were expecting their first child together.

“Oh, yeah,” he said, adding, “I’ve been pregnant for years, apparently.”

The hosts then asked how he handled life in the spotlight.

He said, “I mean, you just gotta take it in stride and, you know, what I try to do is just focus on my work and what’s important to me, and for me it’s my work and my music, so. The rest just kind of comes along with it. So, it’s all part of it and something you just have to take in stride and be cool with.”

March 3, 2020: The duo got matching tattoos in anticipation of Simpson’s book, “Prince Neptune.”

Nico Bassill/Instagram Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have matching tattoos.

Cyrus and Simpson went to the tattoo parlor to get matching ink of a trident symbol in anticipation of “Prince Neptune,” which was released on April 7. They went to the same artist, Nico Bassill, as they did in October 2019.

After the ink was completed, Bassill quoted Simpson’s poetry and wrote, “Some mornings it’s like the sun rises only for her,” adding, “Thanks again @codysimpson and @mileycyrus go pick up your copy of Cody’s new book, Out April 7th.”

April 1, 2020: Simpson paid tribute to Cyrus on their six-month anniversary.

Cody Simpson/Instagram Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been dating for six months.

The “Prince Neptune” author celebrated the six-month mark with Cyrus by posting a black-and-white photo of the singer to his Instagram story.

“6 months with you is worth a lifetime with anybody else,” he wrote, adding, “I love you.”

April 2, 2020: Cyrus interviewed Simpson on an episode of her Instagram livestream “Bright Minded,” and he recited a poem her wrote about her.

Miley Cyrus/Instagram Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson spoke during an episode of ‘Bright Minded.’

Simpson was one of the guests on Cyrus’ show called “Bright Minded,” an Instagram livestream she created to spread positivity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cyrus asked him about his poetry collection, titled “Prince Neptune,” and he recited a poem he wrote for her.

“In the ancient night, she flies once more back to her home in the stars. I try to chase her there but fall short because I cannot breathe up that high in the radiant heavens where she lingers. I can only admire her from below, humble, starry-eyed poet with the desire for that which is most beautiful. And she is most beautiful. All other sleep in winter forests, but she is the one who swims in the sun and doesn’t burn up,” he said.

The singer gushed about the poem and responded, “Babe! I’m freaked! I’m the most beautiful?”

Simpson smiled and answered, “You’re the most beautiful, babe.”

