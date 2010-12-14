Miley Cyrus Caught Smoking A Bong On Tape: The Animated Sequel

NMA, the Taiwanese animation studio, has posted a hilarious video in response to the whole Miley Cyrus “smoking a bong” scandal (to the extent that a teenager being caught smoking a bong counts as a “scandal.”)



Last week, TMZ released a video clip (taken by one of Miley’s “friends”) that showed Miley smoking a bong during a party right after her eighteenth birthday.

Apparently the bong didn’t contain marijuana, but salvia, a natural, legal herb with psychedelic qualities.

NMA recreates the video in animated form (including the backstory) — and adds a giant grizzly bear in the bong-ripping scene. We’re not quite sure why, but it works.

Check it out below.





