Miley Cyrus says the best way to get over a breakup is to write a list of your ex's qualities and flaws, and give them a grade

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

During an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Miley Cyrus was asked how she deals with breakups.

She said she relies on lists for everything, and suggested writing down your ex’s good and bad qualities, rating them, and giving them a grade.

Doing so helps her take the emotion out of the difficult experience and look at it objectively.

It’s been over a decade since Miley Cyrus released her song “7 Things,” but it appears she’s still following the advice laid out in the tune, in which she lists both the positive and negative attributes of her unnamed ex lover.

In a new interview with Alexandra Cooper, the host of the podcast “Call Her Daddy,” Cyrus said she thinks the best way to recover from a breakup is to be methodical about it.

List out your ex’s qualities, both good and bad, giving each quality a value (1-10) that is added or subtracted. Then give them a grade, and compare it to the total it could have been.

That way, Cyrus said, you can approach it like an equation, analysing what specifically you need, without getting swept up in the emotion of it.

“Make a list on what you are gaining, what you are losing, what they are subtracting from your life,” Cyrus said.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer said that in her experience, having been in love 3 times, a breakup “feels like a death,” adding that “sometimes [death] even feels easier.” When someone dies, there is no going back. When you break up with someone, “that person’s still walking on the earth.”

As such, she’s a fan of lists. They allow her to remove the emotional aspect from a breakup and think about it objectively.

“I love lists. What do I want? How am I going to achieve it? What’s the next step? So with heartbreak I try not to get lost in the emotion,” Cyrus told Cooper.

In a partner, she said, she has realised there are certain qualities that are now non-negotiable: people who eat clean, and people who share qualities she loves in her family members.

“You look at the people that matter the most to you. Like my mum matters the most to me of anyone. So I write down her qualities of what I love about her and I try to find people like that. Because one day I might not have my mum on this earth and I want to have people that keep her spirit alive through them.”

According to Cyrus, the past year of her life has been “transformative” because she went through a “self-realisation period” after her house burned down in a Malibu wildfire and she broke up with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

“One thing I gained through all the loss is an idea that what I do is for me and that doesn’t mean you’re selfish,” she said.

