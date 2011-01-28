The Miley Cyrus Bong Is Being Sold For $70,000

Photo: TMZ

The bong from which Miley Cyrus inhaled salvia in a leaked video from last December is being sold for more than $70,000.The device has has been purchased by web site Room110.com, according to The Sun.



Leaked in December by TMZ, the video shows the teen star laughing hysterically and claiming to be suffering from “a little bit of a bad trip.”

