Daddy Dearest? Billy Ray Cyrus Wishes He Never Made Miley A Star

The salvia incident had an innocent feel to it — but Miley Cyrus’s image is taking a darker hit today. Her own dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, told GQ that he regrets letting (making?) his daughter be a star.



He of “Achy Breaky Heart” fame clearly had a lot to vent about:

Cyrus said that Miley’s years on the Disney Channel “destroyed my family,” that he fears his daughter is now in “a great deal of danger,” and that he has “never made a dime off Miley.” (That last claim is sure to raise some eyebrows.)

OK — deep breath, Billy Ray. The scandals that have touched Miley Cyrus over the last few years — kissing in church, baring skin in Vanity Fair (which dad Billy Ray supervised it should be noted), the aforementioned salvia bong — are relative child’s play compared to the escapades of Lindsay Lohan or vintage Britney Spears.

So it’s actually this daddy tell-all that’s the first real crack in her America’s sweetheart veneer. And it certainly won’t help the fact that, now that Miley is over 18, she’s in imploding starlet territory — a phase that’s always helped along by the press. (Check out this trumped-up account of the “tarnished teen star” at the Grammys.)

Billy’s bigmouthed timing couldn’t be worse for Miley (or better, depending on your level of cynicism). She’s set to host “Saturday Night Live” on March 5, and is of course expected to star in cast member Vanessa Bayer’s “Miley Cyrus Show” spoof (see video below).

In the sketch, daddy dearest is her sidekick — just as he’s always been in real life. Until now.

Video below.



