Billy Ray Cyrus Tells 'The View' He Dropped His Divorce To Save His Family

After cancelling two weeks ago, Billy Ray Cyrus finally joined the ladies on The View where told them he has dropped his divorce proceedings, is putting his family back together, and working to repair his fractured relationship with daughter Miley.



“Communication I think is one of the biggest problems that we as human beings have in this whole world, and I think that for the first time me and my entire family are really communicating with each other in a way that it’s been quite some time,” the singer said. “To answer your question, things are really the best they’ve ever been.”

“A lot of people think that I am divorced. I’m not divorced. I dropped the divorce. I wanted to put my family back together.”

Things with daughter Miley Cyrus? Also great.

“[It’s] the best it’s ever been. I feel like I kind of got my Miley back in a way. I feel like we’re the daddy and the daughter that we were before ‘Hannah Montana’ happened. You know, our communication. We’ve laughed a lot in the last couple days.”

“[Last night] she said, ‘Daddy, if you’ll just take the time to feel the heartbeat of New York City you’ll love that town. Feel the heartbeat.’ And I thought, ‘How interesting that Miley would articulate it that way.’ I took her advice … I turned the lights down, played guitar, opened the windows, looked at the city, and I just feel in love with New York all over again.

An article in the March issue of GQ depicted a very different, very broken-hearted Bily Ray. Maybe doing that interview wasn’t a great idea?

“I did that interview in December and at that time, my life was out of control. It was a dark mess. A storm like you’ve never seen in your life. Going into Christmas, I’m alone in Tennessee. I’m looking at lawyers and divorce papers and my family falling apart and all this stuff, and here’s GQ knocking on the door with a film crew.”

“The first mistake I made was doing the interview. I think I did learn this: doing an interview when you’re mad and scared is a whole lot like going to the grocery store when you’re hungry. It’s not a good idea.”

But what has he learned about fatherhood?

“I wish there was a manual on how to be the perfect dad. I think what’s obvious is that if there is, I didn’t read it. I’ve made a lot of mistakes. I look back at things. I just never could spank my kids. I just never could hit my kids. [Joy: “Good. Good, you shouldn’t.”] But I look back on it and maybe I should at times. I don’t know.”

