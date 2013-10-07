Miley Cyrus Auditions For '50 Shades Of Grey' As Scarlett Johansson On 'SNL'

Putting on her best blonde wig and lowering her voice, Miley Cyrus spoofed the “50 Shades of Grey” audition process by trying out as Scarlett Johansson.

In a “lost auditions tape” for the upcoming racy film, “SNL” cast members did their best impressions of different celebrity pairings testing for the roles of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele. Watch below:

Check out the fake, funny celebrity match-ups below:

Scarlett Johansson and Christoph Waltz:

Kristin Chenoweth and Shaquille O’Neal:

Tracy Morgan and Tilda Swinton:

Aziz Ansari and Mary Louise Parker:

Jon Cryer and Jane Lynch

Steve Harvey and Rebel Wilson:

Philip Seymour Hoffman and Kristen Stewart:





Seth Rogen and Emma Stone:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.