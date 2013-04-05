Miley Cyrus And Snoop Dogg Unleash Catchy Reggae Duet

Miley Cyrus and Snoop Dogg (aka Snoop Lion) have just debuted their new duet, a reggae song titled “Ashtrays and Heartbreaks.”
The track is off of Snoop Dogg’s upcoming album “Reincarnated,” the rapper’s first record under his new name Snoop Lion.
“Raise a glass to the memories” below:
Cyrus tweeted a photo of herself listening to the song below:
Dancing to Ashtrays & Heartbreaks in my carrrrr! Play that shit loud!#
