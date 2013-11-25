Miley Cyrus Performed In Front Of A Crying Cat At The AMAs

Miley Cyrus arrived at the American Music Awards looking fairly conservative (for her) in a white pantsuit (with nothing underneath the blazer) accompanied by her shaggy-haired father, Billy Ray.

Miley was the show’s final performer and anticipation was high after the 21-year-old’s last Twerk-tastic Video Music Award performance.

This time, Miley hit the stage in a barely-there kitten two-piece and huge lucite jewelry while singing “Wrecking Ball” in front of an animated cat crying diamond tears.

The combination of the two nearly broke the Internet. Watch her performance below:

Miley! Cats!

