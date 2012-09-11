Miley Cyrus Accused Of Battery After Alleged Club Fight

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus is suspected of criminal battery after an alleged fight at Beacher’s Madhouse at the Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.The supposed incident occurred at 1:15 a.m. Sunday and Miley’s fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, was also involved.



According to GossipCop, an unidentified man claims he and his friends accidentally bumped into Hemsworth’s chair which led to an angry conversation. Cyrus then tried to break up the fight, but “hit him in the face” before doing so.

But LAPD say they saw no visible injuries, while Beacher’s club creator-host Jeff Beacher is on Cyrus’ side, telling GossipCop, “Nothing happened” and the man is “making up a story.”

Beacher adds, “He was harassing clients. We have a zero ‘douche bag’ policy.”

SEE ALSO: Not-so-secret celebrity gamers >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.