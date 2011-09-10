This New Website Calculates Your Best Flight Based On Miles And Points

, a free search engine launched last month, presents a new way for travellers to maximise their credit card rewards points and miles.



Whether you fly American, Jet Blue, Delta or any other carrier, the site offers 300 rewards programs to help travellers build their itinerary.

To use the site, travellers create an account by entering all the rewards programs they’re currently enrolled in. MileWise then acts as an assistant of sorts, tracking miles, sending alerts when they’re about to expire, and calculating how much they’re worth to you in real money.

The site lists flights by price in cash and miles. It also compares reward packages between airlines and offers recommendations to help you decide on the best deal.

There are a few downsides to using the site, however. MileWise doesn’t have a flexible date search function, which could pose trouble for travellers who have changeable schedules or are flying with time-strapped friends or family.

Miles are also an issue. Some days you can find a flight for 12,500 miles on the site, and on other days the same flight might run as high as 50,000. That could spell turbulence for planning your Thanksgiving flight home.

Expect to see MileWise on your iPhone or Android apps soon. The site may also offer premium services, but for now the rest of us can save for free.

