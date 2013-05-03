MileWise Could Be The Next Tiny Startup Marissa Mayer Buys

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer isn’t done with her startup shopping spree it seems. Yahoo is in talks to buy MileWise, Pando Daily’s Erin Griffith reports.



MileWise is a travel rewards site that raised $1.5 million in early 2011 from several VCs like Atlas Venture, Founder Collective and a long list of big-name angel investors like TechStars cofounder David Cohen; Mitch Kapor (Twilio, Uber, Bit.ly) and Khosla Ventures’ Keith Rabois.

MileWise helps people redeem points from travel loyalty programs like frequent flyer miles, hotel rewards and credit card programs via its website and iPhone/Android apps.

This acquisition would make sense for Yahoo if it comes to be. Marissa Mayer wants Yahoo to be dominant in mobile by 2015 and travel is an obvious choice to pursue.

We’ll have to wait and see if this follows Yahoo’s recent pattern of buying small startups for their tech or talent and shutting them down.

Yesterday, Yahoo bought task-management app Astrid and will shutter it. In March, it paid $30 million for Summly and shut it down. Ditto for Stamped, bought in December.

We reached out to MileWise for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.