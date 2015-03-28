Here's why successful, 28-year-old actor Miles Teller still hasn't paid off his NYU student loans

Miles Teller is one of the most in-demand young actors.

The 28-year-old starred in 2014’s Oscar-nominated “Whiplash” and this year appears in two giant franchise films, “Insurgent” and “Fantastic Four.” Additionally, he already has six big movie projects lined up through 2017.

With Teller’s net worth estimated at $US2 million, his bank account isn’t exactly hurting — but the actor still hasn’t paid off his student loans.

Sony Pictures Classics/’Whiplash’ ‘My business manager says the interest is so low, there’s no sense in paying them off,’ says the in-demand ‘Whiplash’ actor.

“My business manager says the interest is so low, there’s no sense in paying them off,” Teller recently told Vulture. “I can, if I want to have that badge of accomplishment, but until then I still very much have my NYU loans.”

In 2009, Teller earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from New York University’s Tisch School, but he tells Vulture, “I couldn’t tell you a single thing I learned in college. You’re into it at the time and then when you leave, you kind of forget it.”

But Teller does try to learn whatever he can from his characters. “If my character’s talking quantum physics or biomechanical engineering, I need to know what those are. Our technical adviser was the smartest dude on set, so I would just be talking to him all the time.”

But as far as his student loans, Teller is one of the lucky few.

According to Reuters, more than 70% of U.S. students who graduate with a bachelor’s degree leave with debt, which averages $US28,400.

In September, CNN Money reported that 40 million Americans now owe a collective $US1.2 trillion in student loans, up from 29 million debtors in 2008. CNN also reports the average student loan balance increased from $US23,000 in 2008 to $US29,000 in 2014.

“It’s our responsibility to make sure that the 40 million Americans with student loans are aware of resources to manage their debt, and that we are doing everything we can to be responsive to their needs,” Ted Mitchell, undersecretary of education, said on a conference call with reporters earlier this month.

