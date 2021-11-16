Miles Teller shuts down rumors he’s unvaccinated after Taylor Swift fans question why he starred in her new music video

Miles Teller Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Miles Teller responded to Taylor Swift’s fans who questioned his appearance in her new video, telling them that he is vaccinated.

Fans questioned why he was chosen for a leading role in the “I Bet You Think About Me” video, accusing him of being “anti-vax.”

“I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while,” Teller wrote on Twitter.

Miles Teller confirmed he is vaccinated against COVID-19 after Taylor Swift fans went on the attack this week.

Swifties questioned why he would agree to star in her new music video, “I Bet You Think About Me,” alongside Swift. The fans accused him of being against vaccines and claimed he was putting Swift and others in the crew in danger.

“isnt miles teller anti-vax? why is he in the new @taylorswift13 music video…” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Out of every employable actor in the business, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively decided that during the pandemic they’d hire literal anti vaxxer Miles Teller to star in their new video?” another said.

After the outcry, Teller spoke out on, letting everyone know he has gotten the shot.

“Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “The only thing I’m anti is hate.”

Fans may have assumed the “Whiplash” star was unvaccinated because in September, a movie set he was working on had to be shut down when someone tested positive for the coronavirus, TMZ reported.

Multiple outlets claimed Teller had tested positive, but the production said it wasn’t him.

Teller’s relationship with the famously-unvaccinated Aaron Rogers also raised questions as to his vaccination status.

Teller and Swift played the leading roles in the music video, which was directed by Swift’s longtime friend, Blake Lively.