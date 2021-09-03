Report alleges actor Miles Teller refused a vaccine, then tested positive for COVID-19 while filming ‘The Godfather’ TV series

Miles Teller. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Miles Teller reportedly refused the COVID-19 vaccine, and “brought the virus to the set” of a show.

He’s currently filming “The Offer,” a series spinoff of “The Godfather” for Paramount+.

Reps for both Teller and Paramount+ did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Actor Miles Teller reportedly refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and now has “brought the virus to the set” of his new TV show “The Offer,” according to a Daily Mail report.

“The Offer,” a Paramount+ series that will tell the behind-the-scenes story of how “The Godfather” movie was made, has been filming in Los Angeles, California. Deadline reported that production for the show was “paused” this past Sunday after someone tested positive for COVID-19. Now a source “close to the executive team for the show” has told Daily Mail that the positive test result came from Teller.

“Miles Teller is not vaccinated. He wouldn’t even get the test,” the source reportedly told Daily Mail on Friday. “Now he’s brought the virus to the set and the whole set had to shut down.”

The Daily Mail also says Teller’s representative told the publication its “facts are incorrect,” but declined to elaborate further.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily halted production on ‘The Offer’ due to the return of a positive coronavirus test result during routine testing,” a representative for Paramount+ told Deadline earlier this week. “We will continue to follow all safety protocols and monitor the situation closely.”

Representatives for Paramount+ declined to comment further.

Teller, 34, is best known for starring in the 2014 drama “Whiplash,” as well as the “Divergent” film franchise. He’s already completed filming for the “Top Gun” sequel (titled “Top Gun: Maverick”), which is currently scheduled to premiere in May 2022 after several delays.

“The Offer” TV series is “based on the experience of Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy,” according to Variety. Teller is starring as Ruddy, while Matthew Goode will play “The Godfather” producer Robert Evans and Dan Fogler will play director Francis Ford Coppola.

A representative for Teller did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.