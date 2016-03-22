Miles Teller never even watched 'Star Wars' before auditioning for Han Solo

Actor Miles Teller is one of the higher-profile actors who has auditioned for the role of young Han Solo in the upcoming spin-off movie about the character’s early years.

But directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller seem to be looking for a talent who’s not so widely known, as Teller didn’t make the shortlist for the role.

The “Fantastic Four” star likely won’t be losing sleep over it. He has up to four movies that could be coming out in 2016 and was just in this weekend’s “The Divergent Series: Allegiant” (though it bombed at the box office). But there’s also the fact that it seems Teller isn’t a very big “Star Wars” fan.

He admitted while doing the podcast “Happy Sad Confused” that he had never even seen the original trilogy until going in for the audition.

“I had never even seen any of the original ‘Star Wars’ movies until maybe a month or a couple weeks before my first audition because I was like, ‘I should check this out,'” Teller said with a laugh on the podcast. “It holds up. I just love Harrison Ford. I think that’s a great character. I love his brand. I mean so many guys would have played that part so wrong and he has humour at the right times.”

Spoken like someone who has just a casual knowledge of the “Star Wars” saga.

Honestly, Teller, who received acclaim for “Whiplash,” is too much of an established actor to take on young Han Solo, so his audition could have been as simple as his team saying “just meet with everyone.”

The final three actors reportedly in the running for Han Solo are: Alden Ehrenreich, the scene-stealer in “Hail, Caesar!,” Jack Reynor, known for starring in “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” and Taron Egerton, the star of “Kingsman” and “Eddie the Eagle.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.